Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Capital were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital by 24.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCAP opened at $50.20 on Friday. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.02.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

