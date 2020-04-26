Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $935,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 62,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD opened at $21.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.