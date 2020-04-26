Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,445 Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Howard Bancorp worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

