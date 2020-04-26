WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

