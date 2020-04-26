Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,813 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

