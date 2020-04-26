Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,655 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 4,975,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 167,236 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

