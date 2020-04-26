Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,985 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after buying an additional 438,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.91.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGTA. BidaskClub downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

