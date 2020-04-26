Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,053,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $131.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

