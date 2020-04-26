Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Superior Group of Companies worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

