Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,128 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Amarin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

