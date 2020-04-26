Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Tribune Publishing worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

TPCO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPCO shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

