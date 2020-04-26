Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Union Bankshares worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNB stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. Union Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

