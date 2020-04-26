Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 694 Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank Of Princeton were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

