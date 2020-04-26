Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,340,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 203,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.