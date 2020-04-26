Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Transcat worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

