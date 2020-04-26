Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $965,000 Position in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Kindred Biosciences worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIN. BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

