Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 151,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

PHB opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

