Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Cellectis SA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.