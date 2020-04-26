Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTB opened at $19.45 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

