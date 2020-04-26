Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $623.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

