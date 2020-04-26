Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 19,830 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 218,656 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PK stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

