Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

TX opened at $13.56 on Friday. Ternium SA has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

