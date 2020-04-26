Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 975.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.62. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

