Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 640,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.