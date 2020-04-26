Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

