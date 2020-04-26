Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000.

Shares of RTH opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

