Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYB opened at $54.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.