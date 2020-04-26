Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Position Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $521.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

