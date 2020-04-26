Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 40,620 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,620 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $10.79 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.