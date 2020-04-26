DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.59 ($14.64).

ETR PSM opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.63 and its 200-day moving average is €11.70. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

