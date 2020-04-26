Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,124 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 729.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $694.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

