Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HC2 by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

HCHC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.90 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

