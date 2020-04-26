K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €4.50 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

ETR SDF opened at €5.62 ($6.53) on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.66 and a 200-day moving average of €9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

