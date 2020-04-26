Nord/LB Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Analyst Recommendations for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

