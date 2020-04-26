Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

