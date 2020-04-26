Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

