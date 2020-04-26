Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

PSM stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

