Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

