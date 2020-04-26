Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

