Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.70.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

