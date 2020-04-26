Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

FARO opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.47. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.