Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.44 ($62.14).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock opened at €52.70 ($61.28) on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a twelve month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 47.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.