Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.21) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 1 year high of €22.62 ($26.30).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

