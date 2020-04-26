Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.21) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 1 year high of €22.62 ($26.30).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.