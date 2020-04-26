Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

ETR SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

