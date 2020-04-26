Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

