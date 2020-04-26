Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palomar by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.27 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,800.

