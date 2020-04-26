DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

