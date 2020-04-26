DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

