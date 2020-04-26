Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,795 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.62. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

