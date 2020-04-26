Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,236 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDL. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period.

IBDL opened at $25.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

