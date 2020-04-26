Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 32,657 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $6.20 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $975.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

