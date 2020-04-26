Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of CECO Environmental worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.