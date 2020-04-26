26,081 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

